Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

Progressive stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

