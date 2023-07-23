Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $54.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

