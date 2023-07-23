Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.17 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,753 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

