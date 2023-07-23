Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 78,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 248,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $30.46 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

