Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

