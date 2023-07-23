Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,936 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.18. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

