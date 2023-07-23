Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,807 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $189.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.54 and a 200 day moving average of $183.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.24.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

