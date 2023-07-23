Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 6,386 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

