CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Reduced by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.05. 9,625,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,549,696. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

