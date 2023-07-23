Critical Review: Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million 8.95 $2.70 million N/A N/A Independent Bank Group $606.60 million 2.78 $196.29 million $2.60 15.73

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank Group 14.09% 8.53% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Bancorp and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.44%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Berkshire Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans, such as SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, estatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services consisting of analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

