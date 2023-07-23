Critical Comparison: WVS Financial (WVFC) & Its Rivals

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) is one of 363 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare WVS Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WVS Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WVS Financial Competitors 1376 5037 4823 67 2.32

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 272.20%. Given WVS Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WVS Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.6% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WVS Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.6% and pay out 18.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WVS Financial lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 14.67% 18.06% 1.83% WVS Financial Competitors 26.83% 11.61% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $5.13 million $1.24 million 12.69 WVS Financial Competitors $312.26 billion $622.77 million 164.69

WVS Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial. WVS Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

WVS Financial rivals beat WVS Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

