Creditcoin Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $48.34 million and $21.84 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003319 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006210 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 237,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

