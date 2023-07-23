Contrasting Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) & First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) and First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and First Resource Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 24.14% 13.03% 1.16% First Resource Bancorp 23.70% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fulton Financial and First Resource Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fulton Financial presently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and First Resource Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.10 billion 2.02 $286.98 million $1.72 7.79 First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million 1.56 $5.63 million $1.81 6.08

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats First Resource Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it provides letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through traditional financial center banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About First Resource Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Resource Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, and stop payments, as well as telephone, text, online, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.