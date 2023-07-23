Contrasting Everest Group (NYSE:EG) & ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Everest Group pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ProAssurance pays out -399.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ProAssurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everest Group and ProAssurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $12.06 billion 1.20 $597.00 million $16.86 21.77 ProAssurance $1.11 billion 0.79 -$400,000.00 ($0.05) -322.74

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than ProAssurance. ProAssurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

94.4% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ProAssurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everest Group and ProAssurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 ProAssurance 0 1 1 0 2.50

Everest Group presently has a consensus price target of $450.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.63%. ProAssurance has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.82%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than ProAssurance.

Risk and Volatility

Everest Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProAssurance has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Group and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 5.34% 12.98% 2.79% ProAssurance -0.28% 0.78% 0.15%

Summary

Everest Group beats ProAssurance on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal business development team. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

