Comparing Carver Bancorp (CARV) and Its Rivals

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) is one of 102 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Carver Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -14.06% -20.54% -0.61% Carver Bancorp Competitors 16.77% 7.65% 0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carver Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp Competitors 261 1687 1213 53 2.33

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 195.61%. Given Carver Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carver Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.25, suggesting that their average share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carver Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.38 million -$4.40 million -2.72 Carver Bancorp Competitors $1.31 billion $295.46 million 7.02

Carver Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp. Carver Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carver Bancorp rivals beat Carver Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

