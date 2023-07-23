Comparing Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) & Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Assura and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assura N/A N/A N/A Diversified Healthcare Trust -23.42% -11.53% -5.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assura and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assura N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.28 billion 0.46 -$15.77 million ($1.29) -1.93

Analyst Ratings

Assura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

This is a summary of current ratings for Assura and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assura 0 2 2 0 2.50 Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Assura presently has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9,472.78%. Given Assura’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Assura is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assura beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion. At Assura, we BUILD for health. Assura builds better spaces for people and places, invests in skills and inspires new ways of working, and unlocks the power of design and innovation to deliver lasting impact for communities – aiming for six million people to have benefitted from improvements to and through its healthcare buildings by 2026. Assura is leading for a sustainable future, targeting net zero carbon across its portfolio by 2040.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. DHC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

