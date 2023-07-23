Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,560,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 50,461 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 8.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Comcast worth $400,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,588,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,999,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

