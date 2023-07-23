Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $145.00 at Compass Point

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by Compass Point from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.4 %

COIN opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,381 shares of company stock worth $32,714,430 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $867,321,000 after buying an additional 345,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $581,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $548,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,374 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.