Coin98 (C98) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $76.06 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

