Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($75.28) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Shares of CCEP opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,294,000 after acquiring an additional 758,888 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,289,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 280,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 178,072 shares during the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

