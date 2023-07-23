Cobak Token (CBK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $53.93 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $53.93 million and approximately $110.91 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002387 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cobak Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,635,409 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobak Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobak Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cobak Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cobak Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.