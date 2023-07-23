Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIVB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $18.82 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $296.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

