Citigroup Trims Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price to $80.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.43.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,546.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,889,000 after buying an additional 486,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,591,000 after buying an additional 268,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.