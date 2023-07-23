Citigroup Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $144.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $127.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.95.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $145.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day moving average is $118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $282.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,790,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

