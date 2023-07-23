Citigroup Cuts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $55.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

