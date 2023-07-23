Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,125,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,859,000 after buying an additional 33,975 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

