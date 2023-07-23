Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Cinemark Stock Down 0.8 %

CNK stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 835.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

