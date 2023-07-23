Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Fund LLC grew its position in Ciena by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $173,638.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,558,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,173 shares of company stock worth $1,114,788. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. 1,096,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,796. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

