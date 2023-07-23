China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYYHF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.

