China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CYYHF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
