China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.