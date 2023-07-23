China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).
