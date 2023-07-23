Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.23.

CHGG stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Chegg has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 58,730 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

