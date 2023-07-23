Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $81.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Argus from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

