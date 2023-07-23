Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

