Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVE. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$23.01 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99. The stock has a market cap of C$43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.31 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.520442 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

