Cardano Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001055 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $11.06 billion and approximately $181.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,885.11 or 0.06290641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045414 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,999,133,397 coins and its circulating supply is 34,993,645,496 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

