Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $80.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

