Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.50.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

TSE CFX opened at C$2.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.86.

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.19). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of C$243.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

