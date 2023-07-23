Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,425 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $36,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

