Brokers Offer Predictions for NorthWestern Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for NorthWestern in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWE. Bank of America increased their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.
NorthWestern Trading Down 1.1 %
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%.
NorthWestern Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern
In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 29.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
