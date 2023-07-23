Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. CSFB upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.92.

Shares of PPL opened at C$41.61 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$39.70 and a 52 week high of C$49.62. The firm has a market cap of C$22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 54.27%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.