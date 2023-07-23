Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price at $171.38

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,461. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Zscaler by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 45,682 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

