Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Brink’s by 87.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,244,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 581,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $19,268,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,442,000 after buying an additional 331,529 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,484,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

