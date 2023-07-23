BNP Paribas Upgrades Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $268.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.89.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $246.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. Hershey has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.72 and a 200-day moving average of $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

