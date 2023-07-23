BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $242.48

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, BNB has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion and $287.23 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $242.48 or 0.00810509 BTC on exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,856,500 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,822,919.19794858. The last known price of BNB is 242.46294131 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1528 active market(s) with $301,688,381.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
