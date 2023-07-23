BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $242.48

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, BNB has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion and $287.23 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $242.48 or 0.00810509 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,856,500 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,822,919.19794858. The last known price of BNB is 242.46294131 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1528 active market(s) with $301,688,381.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

