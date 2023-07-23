bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Up 6.1% in June

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 30,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

bluebird bio Trading Up 15.4 %

BLUE stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $430.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.88. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading

