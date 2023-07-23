Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

