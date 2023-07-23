Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Increases Dividend to $3.29 Per Share

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 3.29 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This is a boost from Blackmores’s previous interim dividend of $0.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and India. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; everyday health; and eye health.

