Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Increases Dividend to $3.29 Per Share

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 3.29 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This is a boost from Blackmores’s previous interim dividend of $0.87.
Blackmores Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About Blackmores
