Bitcoin Private Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00105530 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045354 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

