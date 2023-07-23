Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00106567 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030949 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

