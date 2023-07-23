Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00105567 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

